Why is it important to stop the Lava Ridge Wind Project and any alternative energy proposals?

Wind turbines are over 700 feet tall, taller than the Space Needle in Seattle and the width from tip of one blade across to another average 418 feet, longer than a football field. Can you image 400 turbines taller than the Space Needle spread over 73,000 acres of public land?

These 400 turbines are not the only structures to be built across the area. There will be seven new substations, over 250 miles of collector lines, 381 miles of access roads, along with other maintenance and storage yards.

We all enjoy the majestic beauty of eagles as they soar through our sky. They are federally protected, right? Wrong! In 2016, the Obama Administration created a permit for energy companies which allow them to "take," or kill, a percentage as a cost of doing business. Kill our eagles just because is not acceptable.

Our bats are a legally protected species, as well, but they will be killed in the low-pressure zones created by turbines. It's called pulmonary barotrauma, which is a fancy label meaning their lungs burst.

Please research wind turbines and the death and destruction they cause to wildlife.

Please email the blm_id_stateoffice@blm.gov or blm_id_lavaridge@blm.gov and Gov. Little at Governor@gov.idaho.gov.

Idaho public lands cannot be destroyed for the benefit of California's need for energy.

Stop Lava Ridge.

Sue Page

Kimberly