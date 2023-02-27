This is in regards to the school levy for Twin Falls coming up. I am voting NO this year and asking that you do also. Not because I think our kids deserve less, but because I think our elderly deserve more.

We are taxing them and others right out of their homes and everything they have worked for their entire lives. The superintendent wants us to pay for kids to play sports. Well, if mom or dad can afford fancy phones for everyone and tattoos, they can put their kids in sports. You make sacrifices for your children. You had them, they are your babes. I was a single mom. I know what sacrifices are. Both my girls were cheerleaders. You make those sacrifices for your children.

Magic Valley districts ask voters to approve school levies The $5.7 million per year levy in Twin Falls will fund three things: School security, student activities, and staff salaries.

We are being taxed to death! Every year the state has money left, give it to the schools. Cut back on the top level. Not the teachers. Maybe district offices? Stop the Taj Mahal remodeling. Keep what we have. Maybe think about our senior citizens for a change, and not your never-ending deep pockets.

We cannot afford the school, the property taxes, groceries, gas, utilities, and medical. Why isn't some of this figured into the new building that is coming into Twin Falls? These businesses that are bringing this growth should be helping to pay for this. We cannot continue to nickel-and-dime our citizens to death.

And, yes, I and retired and on a fixed income. Please, please. Think of the 75-year-old that is still working because they can't survive on their SOCIAL SECURITY! And you want to add to it. Please don't.

Tami Billman

Twin Falls