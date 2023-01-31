LETTER: Why Idahoans should support NREPA

Wild places have shaped and supported humans our entire time on earth.

The Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA) is an attempt to protect wild spaces from tribulations caused by our society. It proposes to connect wilderness areas through biological corridors to prevent inbreeding and create a more stable, healthy ecosystem. Biological corridors connect larger wilderness areas by limiting access to areas with pre-existing dirt roads.

This act will affect our own backyard in Idaho’s Hemmingway, White Cloud and Jim McClure wilderness areas by eliminating the roads that bisect them. Members of the Idaho State Snowmobile Association argue their machines have a low impact on the land and that a possible solution is to preserve the land while still giving snowmobilers access.

While there are many supporters of this view, it is crucial to understand that the purpose of wilderness is not solely for the benefit of man. Each of the three areas contain their own wolf packs, elk herds and mountain goats. To have a healthy ecosystem, we must eliminate these trails so separate populations can breed. Turning them into one wilderness area is the start of a much larger problem we face in the USA.

The government needs to embrace a bio-regionalist perspective. This can be done by creating land policy based on entire ecosystems rather than state borders. For example, the Grizzly bear once roamed from New Mexico to Alaska. The extent of their territory is now an island in Yellowstone National Park.

We can fix this genetic inbreeding by connecting Yellowstone to Glacier National Park with NREPA. Passing this bill is the first step in paying back our environment.

Gabe Garlick

Ketchum