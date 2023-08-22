On Aug. 29, Valley School District is asking for a $600,000 levy. I encourage you to support our community and vote NO.

I am the first one that wants to support our kids’ education, but Valley School District refuses to release it financial information. Without those numbers, the voter have no clue if the money is truly needed.

So let’s base our vote on what we do know. The Valley School District is holding $1.9 million of our money (1 1/2 times the annual budget) and yet they want more. The state says that for a school the size of Valley, they should have 33 teachers. Yet Valley has 45 teachers on the payroll.

Valley seems to spend money very freely on sports, not so much so in the classroom. People in the valley work hard for their money, but most people still don't have 1 1/2 times their annual salary saved. Valley already has $1.9 million of our money; why give them $600,000 more?

Let’s keep our money in our community, where WE decide how to spend it. Don't give $600,000 more to the government! Vote NO Aug. 29!! Maybe if Valley schools open up their books (as the law requires), I will reconsider. But with the information we have now, vote NO!!!

Dean Dimond

Jerome