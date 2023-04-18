Property taxes in Cassia County/Burley are much higher than Ada County/Boise!

Anticipating a house-move in 2022 from a 2,500 square-foot home in Ada County to a house of 1,500 square feet in Cassia County, I was informed by several people, including government officials, that the property taxes were considerably less. Logically, one would think that going from 2,500 square feet in Ada County to 1,500 square feet in Cassia County, there would be significant property tax reductions.

I soon discovered that the property tax in Cassia/Burley is considerably higher than Ada/Boise — even with a smaller house. 1). Ada County is the "HOT" spot — in the real estate market that far and away exceeds that of Cassia County; 2). Our home in Ada was 1,000 square feet larger; 3). The assessed value of the Ada house was considerably higher than the Cassia house.

I was told by several of the taxpayers in Burley that the county assessor makes many unforced errors, including losing documents and overstating land values, and I was advised to keep all of the documents for my audit trail. This advice proved to be prophetic as the assessor didn't apply the homeowners exception to my LAND but the house only and I was told by the assessor and treasurer that it was too late to contest their unforced error but that I'd have to wait a year for the correction to be made, maybe?

Cassia is no Ada in terms of the real estate market/values and in terms of square feet, but they sure think they are. NOT. The city of Burley now recommends a bond/debt in property tax increase for its general fund library so they can hire interns. I don't think so!

Galen Kidd

Burley