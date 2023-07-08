After reading Dorothy Moon’s latest column (June 7, Times-News), I keep shaking away my head in disbelief. Of course, she used all the typical buzzwords and dog whistles as instructed by the IFF and groups such as ALEC. I was somewhat surprised at her description of ranked choice voting as a diabolical scheme. I would think RCV is no more diabolical than preventing over 50% of your own party from having a say in your party platform.