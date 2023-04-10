When Dorothy Moon says we must get rid of undocumented workers in the state of Idaho (Times-News, March 17), Republican leaders seem to agree.

Do you realize that there are 22,730 people that work in the dairy and milk business in Idaho? And 48% are undocumented. That comes to about 11,000 workers the dairies would lose.

Dorothy suggests when there is a labor shortage, the wages could be raised and Idaho citizens will flock to the dairies to milk cows. Like no, they will not. There is already a labor shortage now.

Republicans fear they would abuse the welfare system. Not true — Less likely to use it than native-born Americans

Add to the crime rate? Not true — Less likely to be convicted of a crime.

Take jobs away from citizens? Not true — They fill necessary jobs the Idaho citizen does not want.

If you remove these workers, then you, Dorothy, and Republican leaders need to go buy yourselves some rubber boots, work clothes, a wetsuit and gloves, and get ready to go to work in a cow barn!

The cows have to be milked and the milk has to be delivered to processing plants. Since they are not allowed a driver’s license, you, Dorothy, learn to drive a bus to take workers to and from work.

While you’re parked in front of the barn, go inside. See what the workers do. Maybe you would learn something. It would be good for you. You would learn why people don't want to work in a dairy. It's hard work, it's cold, it's wet.

We need to appreciate the work they do and the contributions they make to the economy of Idaho. Dairies and farms do not operate without them.

So, Dorothy, who's going to milk your cows?

Terry Gartner

Filer