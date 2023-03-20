The Idaho Energy Freedom Advisory Council (sounds important) is trying to convince people that Lava Ridge will be good for Idaho. The IEFAC is headed by attorney Peter Richardson. I have to wonder who he works for? Other than Magic Valley Energy and its hired guns, there doesn't seem to be anybody local that is in favor of these projects.

It is abhorrent that Mr. Kevin Bradshaw, another IEFAC member, tries to impress upon people that his involvement with Rotary should lend his opinion credibility. I am a member of Rotary and can't find another member in my club in favor of these projects.

GUEST COMMENTARY: Clean energy is important for future of Magic Valley GUEST COMMENTARY: The Lava Ridge Wind Project would be a boost to Idaho's future, writes Kevin Bradshaw of Twin Falls, a member of the Idaho Energy Freedom Advisory Council.

As stated in Mr. Bradshaw’s guest column, he is lucky to have his grandchildren living in Twin Falls. What if he and his grandchildren lived closer to one of these proposed projects and then not have the ability to enjoy the pristine desert as many Idahoans do. Or, if he was a farmer/rancher near one of the projects and was going to be adversely affected. Or if he just lived in proximity of one of the projects and his grandchildren were no longer able to sleep at night due to the noise of the windmills and could no longer enjoy an unencumbered view of the mountains.

My grandchildren like to hike, ride horses, look for arrowheads, hunt, or photograph the big game that live in these areas that will no longer be available. Bradshaw may be uncomfortable explaining to his grandchildren that he and the IEFAC were instrumental in changing the Idaho landscape. The reward; so power could go to California for a few bucks.

The $$ from MVE will not offset the impact these projects will have on our grandchildren's lives.

Vern Eames

Gooding