Idaho has the cheapest power rate in the United States. Why does Idaho have the cheapest rates? Our power from hydroelectric plants on the Snake and other rivers in the state.

Currently, there is a huge debate going on about removing dams from the Snake River in Idaho and dams on the Columbia River in Oregon for the recovery of salmon. What would have happened to Idaho had these dams not been built? What are people going to do in Idaho who depend on electricity for heating and air conditioning our homes to running our cellphones computers and everything else that uses electricity?

It is clear that the gasoline and diesel vehicles are going to be replaced by electric vehicles. Where is the electricity going to come from? Idaho Power just announced that it wants a double-digit increase. In the late 1960s, there was a huge debate over building an oil pipeline in Alaska, and the same concerns were voiced then that are being voiced about the Lava Ridge project.

The oil pipeline in Alaska has been in operation for over 40 years with no problems to wildlife or to the environment. I know that we are going to be more dependent on electricity. Where is the electricity going to come from?

Edward Easterling

Kimberly