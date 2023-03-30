Do we just talk a good family?

Family is everything. All five major religions say so. They can’t all be wrong, can they?

This isn’t a guilt-inducing screed to make you treat your ne’er-do-well brother-in-law better. It’s a plaintive cry directing you to that beacon of familial togetherness. I’m referring, of course, to the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise. Include the Godfather trilogy if you want, and savor these mindful cinematic gems:

“I don’t have friends, I have family” (“Fast & Furious”);” The only wealth in the world is children” (“The Godfather”); and “Don’t ever go against the family, Jerry”. Confession: That last quote is from the “Seinfeld” comedy series whose writers knew self-important parody potential when they saw it.

Critics bemoan the innocent characters who die in some of these noble tales, and how they might also have been part of someone’s — you know — family.

Someone said everybody complains about the weather, but no one does anything about it. Doesn’t that sound like our approach to families?

“If only we had better parenting,” we cry. But we’ve been saying this since before Columbine. When a misbehaving male teen is shot dead by overanxious police, we should investigate the police. But when is it OK to question why the kid wasn’t taught better behavior? His parents had at least 13 years, right?

When they’re not whacking someone else’s family members, and sometimes their own, gangsters talk a good family. Most of us aren’t gangsters. But as a society, too many of us only talk a good family.

Jim Newton

Itasca, Illinois