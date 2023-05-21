What is the debt ceiling? It's the interest that is owed on the national debt. If the government does not pay the interest, then it will be like a person who fails to pay their debt: They go bankrupt.

The problem is the national debt. The country's national debt now is $37 trillion and keeps growing. Congress has refused to deal with the problem for the last 70 years. Currently, our country is facing the problem that unless Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, our country for the first time in history will default on our national debt.

We need to contact our senators and congressmen and tell them that they have to raise the debt ceiling and then work on reducing the national debt. This would mean that both the Republican and Democratic parties are going to have to work together. We are going to have to cut spending on every program that is currently being funded.

Instead of dealing with this national crisis, we have one congressman refusing to increase the debt ceiling until he gets an earmark for a multimillion-dollar helicopter hangar in his state.

When are our national leaders going to do what's in the best interests of the entire country?

Edward A. Easterling

Kimberly