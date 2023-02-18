We all need to understand climate science. Not just to make sense of the climate crisis but to avoid being misled by climate deniers. Knowledge is power.

The climate fundamentals are simple: Sunshine warms the Earth, and the Earth radiates this heat back into space as infrared. Earth’s temperature results from how much radiant heat gets trapped by greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere. GHGs are trace gases but have a disproportionate influence on temperatures.

More than 99.9% of the gases in our air are not GHGs: Nitrogen, oxygen and argon represent 78%, 21%, and 0.9% of our atmosphere and are not GHGs. GHGs make up a fraction of the remaining 0.1% and control our climate by slowing the infrared flow to space. GHGs such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide are Earth’s “thermostat gases.” Of these gases, carbon dioxide is responsible for more than three-quarters of the greenhouse effect, which is why it gets the most attention.

Atmospheric water vapor complicates this simplified description. Water vapor does trap infrared but is not considered a GHG because it follows the temperature, is almost all from natural sources, is short-lived, and is highly variable. Water vapor supercharges temperature swings and stores the energy released in hurricanes and tornadoes. When we increase GHG concentrations, we raise the temperature, which increases atmospheric water vapor and the destructive power of weather events.

Since the Industrial Revolution, when we started burning fossil fuels, carbon dioxide levels have risen from 0.028% to 0.042%, a 50% increase. And once you realize that we’ve raised Earth’s thermostat by 50%, you don’t need to be a scientist to understand why we need to turn it down again. And quickly.

Simon Smith

Pullman, Washington