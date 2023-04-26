Why are the Lava Ridge windmills even debatable?
First of all, the planned build zone is public ground for the people of Twin Falls to enjoy. Another reason to NOT let those windmills get put up is that they will have to drill down to make a secure foundation. Guess what’s down there? Our water supply! Sure, the foundations may not be deep enough to get to the aquifer, but it can weaken the ground drastically.
This energy isn't even for us! It’s for California, and those windmills will destroy our scenery to make energy that’s not even for us.
Miles Wight
Kimberly