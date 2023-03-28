Idaho Legislature Republicans would slam repressive government on us by making libraries and their staffs criminally liable should someone claim that a minor child has access to so-called inappropriate material through a library.

By making individual parents "the enforcers" in this issue, the GOP cynically evades blame for directly imposing repressive state regulation. But what happens when eventually it is evident that minors are still accessing inappropriate material? Will the GOP conclude that parents and families are not adequately meeting the demands of the faction that drives Idaho Republicans?

The Idaho GOP seems eager we all comply with their particular notions of morality, tolerance, liberty and freedom. They thus show themselves to be narrow-minded, rigidly defensive, and unwilling to accept a pluralist society wherein not everyone believes as they do. Theirs is an authoritarian mindset.

Will it be next January when Idaho GOP legislators decide that biology and anatomy school textbooks are morally objectionable because they explain and diagram human reproduction?

How did the facts of life suddenly become immoral, and by what writ are Idaho Republicans the ones who decide? What about passages in the Christian Bible and other religious or literary works that clearly discuss sexual behavior in all its manifestations, or slavery, sexism and racism? Are we to expect the Idaho GOP to include such writings with those that make libraries criminally vulnerable? When will the Idaho GOP publish their list of preferred publications they deem permissible?

It is clear the Idaho GOP no longer accepts the validity of a live-and-let-live society, but they lack the honesty and courage to openly say so. They instead impose their ideological biases by enabling and urging "parental rights," leaving their party free to piously proclaim no involvement when backlash occurs.

Grenville E. Day

Twin Falls