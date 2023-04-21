Mr. McCarthy is really good at giving speeches about the debt ceiling.

What he isn't so good at is telling America the debt ceiling needs to be raised to pay bills already incurred by America. We ate the steak, and now need to pay for it.

What he isn't so good at is reminding Americans that during Trump’s presidency, the Republicans raised the debt ceiling three times to $8 trillion. What he doesn't remind America about is that 25% of America's debt came during the Trump/Republican administration.

Perhaps during one of Mr. McCarthy’s speeches, he could offer up the Republicans’ plan for the budget? Dems put theirs out two months ago. All we have heard is the blame, the lies, and no budget plan. Facts show Biden has lowered the deficit.

Let's see what the Leader has to actually offer.

Patty Lyman

Filer