The people of the Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! The ranchers of Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! The farmers of Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! The hunters, sportsmen and outdoor recreationists of Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! The cultural and historical groups of Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! The water users of Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! The canal companies of Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! The highway districts of Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! The county commissioners of Magic Valley say ‘no’ to your project! All of the state legislators of Magic Valley and from all over Idaho say ‘no’ to your project! The governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general of Idaho say ‘no’ to your project! Idaho’s national senators and representatives say ‘no’ to your project!

If I forgot anyone, THEY also say ‘no’ to your project!

The people of Idaho have spoken and we say absolutely ‘no’ to your project. We in Idaho love our deserts and we love all the creatures that live there! Your project and the others that would follow it will destroy our Idaho deserts and all that depend on them!

We citizens of Magic Valley and Idaho cannot and WILL NOT let this happen! If BLM decides to go completely against its own mission and OK your project, IDAHO STILL SAYS NO!! So I ask again: WHAT PART OF NO DON’T YOU UNDERSTAND!

You need to pack up your tents and look for some other place where they want your unreliable energy, believe your “boom town” promises, and like 700-foot-tall bird-killing mechanical forests!

And please close the door behind you!

Brian Olmstead

Twin Falls