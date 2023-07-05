Hello, my name is Mariska. I am a member of the Girl Scouts Silver Sage Troop 0587. I am going to bridge to a cadet.

I volunteered with other Girl Scouts to work at the animal shelter, to raise donations for dog toys. We left donation boxes outside of the local businesses to get toys for the animals. After a period of time, we collected the boxes from the local businesses. Then we delivered them to the animal shelter. This allowed the dogs to have fun and enjoyment.

After a certain age, I was able to take a class at the shelter to take care of the dogs. In doing this, I learned the dogs’ emotions and how to take care of them. Every dog shows different emotions with their tails. For example, when a dog wags their tails, they're excited. When they have their tail up, they’re happy. When their tail is down, they’re sad. When their tails are curved under their butts, they’re scared.

I also learned that dogs have good hearing. Dogs have good eyesight at night. Dogs have a good sense of smell. Another thing we were shown was how to take care of the dogs’ bowls and cages. I was shown how to visually check on the dogs. When we checked on the dogs, most of them were sleeping or most of them were barking. I was taught how to take care of them before they went to a family.

I didn’t realize that dogs needed that much care. It takes good, kind-hearted people to take care of these dogs. It made me realize that dogs have so many different feelings.

This experience made me feel way better for animals.

Mariska Davis

Twin Falls