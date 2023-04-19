On March 16, the Times-News reported the earmarking of the recovery funds in response to the COVID-19 panic.
One of the big-ticket items went to the city parks department for rebuilding the Shoshone Falls Grade.
Why hasn’t this already been done? Every car traveling down the grade for around 30 years or so has been charged for this express purpose. Where has all that money gone? There is a lack of accountability for that money. No matter for whatever reason, beneficial or not, there is a misappropriation of funds because it hasn’t been used for that express purpose.
Where is the money? Just asking.
Neil Knutson
Twin Falls