President Biden called for “unity,” but he has become the greatest divider. America is being destroyed from within by continuing to adopt Marxist Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals.” If not stopped Biden will complete what Obama began to implement: The transformation of America into a totalitarian hellhole like China, Russia or Venezuela.

The three main rules are to divide the people on various issues, demonize those opposed to the socialist agenda and make it up with lies and half-truths. The end justifies the means.

At one time, the country was united behind the principles of individual liberties contained in The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

Americans' shared core values and principles that included:

The right to speak or believe as we wish without fear of retribution and persecution.

The right to protect ourselves, our families from robberies and violent attacks.

The right to keep what we earn and not to have our property confiscated by the government.

The right to privacy from a prying government without just cause for investigation.

The idea that no person is above the law and that law should be equally applied to everyone.

And the belief that we should judge people by their character and actions, not their race or nationality.

Now, our core values are suppressed or denied completely! Anyone who does not adhere to the approved narrative are silenced from social media. For the liberals, it is their way or the highway!

The Democratic Party seems to have adopted the Chinese communist definition of unity. It forces people to comply no matter how oppressive. Forced compliance, capitulation and uniformity is not unity when the liberals are committed to our nation's and individuals' destruction! We must stop America's destruction!

Adrian Arp

Filer