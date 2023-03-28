As concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project have come to the forefront recently, there has been increased scrutiny over the project’s potential impact on the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

There are good reasons to keep the aquifer at the top of our minds: It is the sole drinking water source for hundreds of thousands of people in southern Idaho, sustains the region’s $150 million aquaculture industry, and supports 1.6 million acres of irrigated land.

Part of my role with the Idaho Conservation League is to keep southern Idaho’s groundwater clean and safe. ICL is currently taking a close look at the Lava Ridge environmental analysis to understand the project’s potential impacts on the aquifer and how those impacts might be avoided, minimized, and mitigated.

But this outpouring of public concern for the aquifer should not be limited to Lava Ridge. The elephant in the room for our aquifer is the continued degradation of water quality from nitrate and phosphorus pollution due to the improper and/or overapplication of fertilizers and animal manure on the land.

Some areas of the Magic Valley have well water that is unsafe to drink due to high nitrate levels, leading to a host of health issues. Rising groundwater phosphorus concentrations are in turn exacerbating existing water quality issues in the Snake River, such as outbreaks of toxic algae, making our waters unsafe for swimming.

If we genuinely care about our precious aquifer, then we should protect it from all sources of degradation — first and foremost, the agricultural pollution that’s been occurring across the Snake River Plain for decades.

Together, we look forward to working with the agricultural community to take important steps to protect our aquifer in ways that also protect our economy. It’s too important a resource to take for granted.

Josh Johnson

Ketchum