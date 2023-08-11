For those of us that have solar power, time is running out to comment on Idaho Power's proposed changes to net metering. All comments must be received by Oct. 12.

Also, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (case IPC- E-23-14) decided not to hold public hearings, instead the commission staff is having two virtual public workshops. The first is on Sept. 6, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m., or until all customers questions have been answered, whichever comes first. The second is on Sept. 7 from noon to 3 p.m., or until all customers questions have been answered, whichever comes first.