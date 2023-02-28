I’m writing this letter because I have two serious concerns about water related to the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

The first is regarding contaminations of wells and the aquifer in the project area. The BLM only wants substantive comments regarding a specific list of items. This subject is not on the list. Since water is our most valuable resource, I believe it’s probably the most important subject to address. I don’t even know if it’s mentioned in the EIS, since I’ve been told it is not online to view. I have a couple pages that I found on the internet of the contents of the DEIS, and none of them mention anything about potential problems to wells and the aquifer.

So, I have some questions: What impact will the drilling have on the groundwater, and how will that affect nearby wells and the aquifer? How will the company deal with well/aquifer problems? Will they test the water, and if so, when? Will they supply water to locals that are affected? Will they drill new wells for those affected?

My next concern is regarding amounts of water used. They say they are going to drill wells, but that will only going to draw down groundwater levels from nearby wells. I read that they plan to use 60-90 million gallons for the project. That sounds like an awful lot of water to take from southern Idaho, an area that is growing, and will need that water in the future. I’ve also heard that the aquifer water levels are going down.

So, why are we letting them take our water (and our land) when this project has no benefit to Idaho? It only benefits Nevada and California. Does this sound like a good idea to anybody? If so, can you explain please?

Julee Austin

Twin Falls