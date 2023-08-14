Regarding the letter to the editor, titled "The science on climate change isn't ‘settled’” (Times-News, Aug. 12):

Some say that ‘climate is always changing’ and that our current warm weather is part of ‘natural fluctuations’, etc.

If that were true, we would expect a few warmer-than-average months and then some cooler-than-average months, like flipping a coin to eventually get about as many heads as tails.

What do we get? NOAA tells us:

“July 2022… the 451st consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th-century average.” (https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/global-climate-summary-july-2022)

That is like flipping ‘heads’ 451 times in a row. Or 2 to the 451st power. Even to the power of 100, it would be 1,267,650,600,228,229,401,496,703,205,376 to one.

We have added 1.5 trillion tons of heat-trapping CO2 to the atmosphere, so it is not surprising that we have loaded the climate dice. We were warned about this in the 19th century.

The costs of skepticism (and voting for skeptics) is very high. Carbon pollution has already cost trillions of dollars and 7 million deaths/yr from the junk that is emitted (with the CO2), such as particulates, arsenic, sulfur and nitrogen oxides, etc. The NRDC estimates the U.S. health costs of climate pollution at over $800 billion/yr, equal to the Defense budget.

The transition to clean energy requires steady, calm attention, and the benefits are enormous. But ‘winning too slowly is losing.’ We need to double our efforts. Your vote is most powerful.

So, I say to those loyal to Big Carbon, “had enough?”

Jan Freed

Los Angeles, California