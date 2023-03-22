Why get the United States out of the tyrannical United Nations?

The UN's basic philosophy is both anti-American and pro-totalitarian. It ignores God's existence and implies that it grants rights as provided by UN law.

The UN was founded by communists and Council on Foreign Relations members whose goal was and still is a globalist, socialist world government.

The UN is working toward total control over all people on the Earth.

Unsustainable “green energy” caused the unscientific attack on carbon dioxide from fossil fuels which can never destroy the planet. It is part of Agenda 21, Agenda 2030. Wind and solar are intermittent power and require a 24/7 backup with natural gas.

The UN is working to control our guns, our property and indoctrinate our children with common core and radical environmentalism.

The Biden Administration is working to turn our health care recommendations over to the Chinese communist-controlled World Health Organization. Remember, COVID origin!

The UN charter outlines the path to world tyranny. It outlines basic rights, but then eliminates them by saying those rights are implemented by UN law.

The UN ignores communist atrocities, but targets non-communist nations and leaders. The UN did nothing when the Chinese and Soviets murdered civilians.

America supplies much of the UN budget. The UN then finances tyrants and U.S. enemies. Additional billions go to the IMF, World Bank and UN agencies.

The UN criminal court allows American citizens to be tried for violation UN treaties. No jury of peers, no bail allowed and no appeal is permitted.

To keep the USA as a sovereign, free and independent nation, we must get out of the United Nations by passing H.R. 7806. Please ask our senators and congressmen to pass H.R. 7806. Freedom is not free!

Adrian Arp

Filer