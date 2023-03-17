The recent concert by the United States Navy Band at CSI's Fine Arts Auditorium offered our community a rare treat — a performance by one of the top five military bands in the country. Additionally, 10 of our outstanding high school musicians were invited to sit in and perform with the band on a Sousa march.

This event could not have taken place without the support of several organizations and individuals. Chief among these were the concert's co-sponsors, the College of Southern Idaho and its president, Dr. L. Dean Fisher, and the Times-News and its president, Matt Sandberg. Certainly, an important concern for any military group such as this is security, and St. Luke's graciously provided their three specially trained canines and handlers, including two that are based in the Boise area, to perform a security sweep of the Fine Arts Building prior to the concert.

Thanks also go to Welch Music and its owner, Mark Johnson, for covering several incidental expenses for items requested by the band, and also to the members of CSI's Marketing and Information Office, Campus Security Office, Auditorium techs, and volunteer staff and student ushers for their time and hard work.

Finally, a huge thank-you for the enthusiastic welcome our audience provided to the band, especially to those who have served or are currently serving, and their families. Our community has always welcomed our country's military music groups with enthusiasm, but we outdid ourselves this time!

George K. Halsell, D.M.A.

Professor Emeritus of Music

College of Southern Idaho