To Congress:

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. The consequences for all of us could be dire.

In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.

They have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918. That was 104 years ago. Where is it?

In my opinion, the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites. So what it comes down to is this: the groups that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. That is not very American, is it?

I ask you to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the NAWI.

This is now a national security problem.

Once there is full realization among our youth that serious injury or illness in the armed forces almost guarantees a lifetime of near-poverty as a disabled veteran, the armed forces will collapse rather quickly. In fact, this is already starting to happen. Enlistments are sparse.

Be warned.

Adolf Weller

Moscow