“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution---”

Donald Trump, on Truth Social, called for the dissolving of our government so he could be placed back in the presidency. Shocking? If not, you had better rethink where you stand on having a Democracy.

Within this statement are two BIG LIES. One, Trump won the election, and two, if he didn’t win the election, it was fraud and it should be overturned.

This brings to light a third BIG LIE — that Trump is a man of law. The reality is he continuously fights to be above the law of the land. Seditious insurrection is an option of choice, if Trump does not win. This leads to indictments, and hopefully to convictions. Holding him accountable is necessary to maintain the integrity of our country and its processes. It is not political.

His followers are blinded to the continuous, unrelenting obscuring of lines of between right and wrong, legal and illegal. When no amount of evidence can sway devoted followers away from a corrupt man, you are in the territory of cult mentality, and you had better take heed, before you lose your principles, your government and your soul.

This election is not just about voting for a party, it’s about holding our country together. The GOP has reasonable candidates, even though they have somewhat been tainted by Trump’s influence. Time to deal with the big black elephant in the room.

If you don’t, we may have concentration camps for political rivals of Trump — the villain has said he will avenge.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls