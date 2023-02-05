The article about snow on sidewalks (Times-News, Jan. 30) was interesting. I see kids walking in the streets because they can run and slide. I notice that none of the businesses on Blue Lakes from Pole Line to Addison clear their sidewalks. These businesses also waste water during the summer by watering their greenbelts and sidewalks when it is raining.
Many of us do what we can to save water by not watering every allowed water day and not watering driveways and sidewalks. I feel the city should look into how the businesses obey the rules.
Jamie Ogilvy
Twin Falls