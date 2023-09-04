Regarding Democrats and Republicans working together (Times-News Editorial Board, Aug. 12):

Amazing to see the cottage industry we have created called divisive politics with the two party monopoly railing about whose done chicken right. Fact is, we have $32 trillion in debt and 15 million illegal immigrants and very little else.

This, after 247 years. One of the bigger problems is the government lifer in politics. Much like Mr. Simpson and Mr. Crapo, we know these gentlemen and vote for them regularly. It's become part and parcel of why things do not change.

The definition of insanity comes to mind here. Always doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The idea of doing a new thing with someone new will never dawn on some people. Yep, they will vote in the next elections but only for someone they have voted for before.

We can expect every year during appropriations to argue about the budget and what should be cut. I remember when Ron Paul came to Twin Falls in 2012 and spoke at the Roper Auditorium. I remember he said then you cannot spend your way out of debt and America is not the world’s policeman. Sage advice and words of wisdom that obviously were not heeded.

I'd encourage everyone to do a new thing this election. Try some new candidates. Anything new and a departure from your old voting habits. This may mean voting for someone other than Mr. Simpson or Mr. Crapo. We need new ideas, not the same people talking about returning to greatness and wearing a red baseball hat.

Saying no to government lifers is hard, but sometimes you have to do a new thing.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls