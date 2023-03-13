I would like to express my information about the misinformation Mr. Bowles suggested in his recent letter on Lava Ridge Wind Project (Times-News, March 9).

In my research: Captured wind energy is NOT clean and renewable. Not clean because it harms the environment by not only using fossil fuels, (which he did state) but causes pollution from oil leakage into the ground. As well as, additional fossil fuels needed to build turbines from steel (which is made from coal), copper and lithium for storage batteries. Meaning more use of fossil fuels. The slaughtering of birds and wildlife, huge footprint, etc.

MOON: Stop Lava Ridge. Don't let the feds make Idaho a vassal of California. IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY: It’s difficult to find examples of federal overreach that everyone can agree on. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, however, is one such example.

Not renewable, because it has a life span of only 20-30 years and not recyclable. Whereas, hydropower has been in use since the early 1900's and still producing energy. To me that is renewable. Solar is much the same as wind, large footprint and short life span.

Jobs can be created in our communities with other sources of renewable energy, that don't include union workers from out of state.

The tax revenues that Mr. Bowles speaks of, are so minute, considering the number of schools, roads and fire districts in southern Idaho, I don't see that as a benefit at all.

I agree everyone should read the draft EIS submitted by the BLM and do their own research. See how detrimental this project really would be for Idaho.

I urge you to see how Idaho Power is planning for the future with renewable energy and see different clean and renewable energy options that are not as destructive to the environment as wind turbines.

Take the time to be part of the public process and make your comments to BLM and your public officials now to STOP Lava Ridge and keep Idaho a great and safe place to live!

Harold Dimond

Wendell