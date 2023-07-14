“Think of the children!”

Following a failed library bill (House Bill 314), people across the state have decried public libraries in an attempt to control not only public information but the Idaho people as well.

While raising concerns about children’s safety, they ignore the boundless benefits of public libraries that cannot be replaced. Nowhere else in Idaho can you go to borrow any book ever published, completely free, through interlibrary loan. Nowhere else in Idaho can you borrow a computer to print pages, send faxes, or learn how to start a Facebook account. Nowhere in Idaho can you have such endless access to information at your fingertips.

While a minority of dahoans attack libraries, the majority of our legislators do. HB314 passed both chambers of the Idaho Congress and barely withstood a veto from Gov. Brad Little. Without the actions of our level-headed governor, the threat of lawsuits (where the plaintiff could claim more than $2,500 in damages) could have destroyed any library.

When a bill like this arises again, it will almost certainly pass. Libraries will fall like dominoes to this dangerous law.

This is why it is always important to be aware of your elected officials and what they are really doing for you. Are they taking away your voice by disguising undemocratic laws as “protection?” The Constitution states that “no state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges and immunities of citizens…”

It is your research and knowledge as a voter that decides whether the Idaho people maintain their constitutional rights or lose them.

Local legislators that voted to take away your rights:

Zuiderveld (24)

Clow (25)

Anthon (27)

Pickett (27)

Mason DuBois

Buhl