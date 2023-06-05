The debt ceiling limit was just raised. All that means is Congress has agreed to pay the interest on our national debt. The real problem is that Congress keeps spending money on the American people’s credit and thus increasing the national debt.

Our congressional representatives need to stop spending and start cutting all national budgets. We have to cut the Defense budget right along with all others. We are going to have to increase taxes. We will have to provide the IRS with the means to be able to collect the taxes so the national debt can be reduced.

Our congressional representatives are going to have to give up their $10 billion a year earmarks. This is the only way to reduce the national debt. By doing this, the amount of interest we owe will be reduced and the debt ceiling will be lowered.

Edward Easterling

Kimberly