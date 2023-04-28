MANY THANKS to an older couple (and I'm 66) that helped me after my husband had a heart attack. I was driving us home to the Seattle area and we were too far from Boise to safely get to a hospital in time. We called 911, and an ambulance met us on a freeway off-ramp and transported him to the hospital. He was finally stable and in ICU, but I was a stressed-out wreck when I checked into the hotel alone.

We were all staying at a Holiday Inn in Meridan. My room keys did not work after I had just checked in. I had a cart full of luggage, clothes and a computer bag. They walked by, and they offered to stay with my cart while I went to get new keys. He took everything off the cart and even put it in my room. Like that wasn't enough, he took the luggage cart back for me! She said they were there for their granddaughter's dance competition and told me they were from Idaho Falls.

I don't know their names, but I hope they know their kindness meant the world to me. My husband was released, is doing much better, and we made the nine-hour drive home safely. Random acts of kindness, it doesn't get any better. Thank you — you helped make a terrible day just a little bit better.

Laurie Krick

Camano Island, Washington