The purpose of affirmative action in the United States was to create government programs to overcome the effects of past societal discrimination by allocating jobs and resources to members of specific groups, such as minorities and women. There is no question that past societal discrimination occurred in the United States and perhaps the only appropriate remedy (at the time) was affirmative action.

However, I believe this policy has outlived its purpose. Anywhere you look in the U.S., minorities are well represented. Besides, there is a limit to punishing people for the sins of their forefathers. It is unfair to award preference based on race when all other qualifications are equal.

This not only undermines the means to determining the best candidates but also serves to de-legitimize the accomplishments of someone who was given preference based on race. Those opposed to affirmative action look to section one of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The time is long overdue to stop rewarding underachieving individuals because of their race and start rewarding overachieving individuals because of their accomplishments.

To do otherwise, would mean denying the very principles set forth in the 14th Amendment.

Joe Bialek

Cleveland, Ohio