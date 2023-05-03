States around Idaho have been warming up to the idea of legalizing marijuana recreationally. This would be a big change and could also cause conflict, like angry citizens who claim marijuana to be harmful or worried parents that fear their young may get ahold of it. But I believe Idaho should press for the legalization of using marijuana medicinally. It would help ease people into the idea of marijuana use and the benefits that can follow.

Marijuana has countless medicinal uses. Properties of marijuana help to aid people with various conditions like easing pain, controlling nausea and vomiting, and helping people who have trouble eating. It could replace other pain relievers such as Advil, Aleve, or ibuprofen. These can cause damage to your liver, whereas marijuana would not.

Marijuana is also a much safer pain reliever than opiates, which are much more addictive. It’s impossible to overdose on marijuana like one can on opiates. Compared to other forms of medicine, marijuana allows people to feel the same relief without consuming something they may not trust from a lab, and the side effects are much less extreme. People also feel less disengaged when they use marijuana compared to other forms of pain relievers or medications, like opioids.

Marijuana helps people ease the effects of different medical conditions. Some examples are pressure in the eyes caused by medical conditions such as glaucoma, reduced vomiting that could be caused by specific treatments for cancer like chemotherapy, pain from multiple sclerosis or other forms of nerve damage, and reduced seizure activity, to name a few.

All of these beneficial properties, yet Idaho still hesitates to legalize medicinal marijuana. I strongly believe that so many people in Idaho could benefit from the positive effects of marijuana and we need to legalize it.

Charity Limas

Twin Falls