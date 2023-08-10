Global warming/climate change is being used by the United Nations’ Agenda 21/2030 to control all human activity on the planet, destroy our economy and the world’s, and redistribute our wealth.

It has been stated by climate warming alarmists that the “science is settled.” The very small amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from fossil fuels can NEVER kill the planet. Some 31,487 American scientists, including 9,029 Ph.D.’s, have signed a petition concerning the Global Warming Agreement at Kyoto, Japan, in 1997. See www.petitionproject.org.

The petition says in part, “THERE IS NO CONVINCING EVIDENCE THAT HUMAN RELEASE OF CARBON DIOXIDE (FROM FOSSIL FUELS), METHANE, ETC. IS CAUSING, OR WILL, IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE, CAUSE CATASTROPHIC HEATING OF THE EARTH'S ATMOSPHERE AND DISRUPTION OF THE EARTH'S CLIMATE.

This treaty was so bad that the U.S. Senate voted 95-0 to reject it. Subsequent treaties have also been very bad. We must continue to use fossil fuels as wind and solar are not 24/7 sources of electricity and thus are unsustainable. Viable production agriculture and our economy are impossible without fossil fuels. Actually, all the inputs to produce wind and solar produce more carbon dioxide that fossil fuels.

Small, safe nuclear power plants should be used to provide inexpensive electricity. The global warming/climate change HOAX must be exposed. Since its creation by mainly Council on Foreign Relations members, the UN has been anti-American and pro-Communist. The UN's controlling agenda includes global taxation, Common Core and health care passports. It is becoming a world government.

We must get out the U.S. out of the tyrannical United Nations.

Adrian Arp

Filer