Do you know anyone in your circle who wants to right wrongs? Not many of those types are around today. Even judges seem disinterested in justice, just wanting to get through their grinding day.

Do you know anyone who really can parse out the difference between right and wrong, good and evil? Do you yourself even believe in evil, that kind of behavior that is so bad it is incorrigible, or at least takes a lot of effort to fix?

Do you know anyone who cares about other people on a visceral level? That gift doesn’t usually come to a young person until they first fall in love. But it usually doesn’t mature until one brings a child into the world and learns how to love and care for it. Today, fewer people are raising children in America.

We have made our bed out of what is left of life after justice, ethics and caring are gone. And that ain’t much to sleep on.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah