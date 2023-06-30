In his latest column, headlined “Rep. Simpson breaks ranks on earmarks — but it works for him” (Times-News, June 27), Chuck Malloy writes: “The Second District congressman simply doesn’t pass the litmus test for ‘purity.’ He certainly doesn’t fit the mold of the rest of Idaho’s congressional delegation — something that irritates the heck out of a lot of conservative-minded Republicans. All he does is win elections … year after year after year.”

If the voters wanted someone who was not a spendthrift, they would have voted for one. It appears by all accounts that voters are very happy with career politicians who spend them $32 trillion in debt. No explanation asked for or required. Tell the electorate their junk mail will not be delivered or their social security will be cut and it's the A-OK to raise the debt ceiling limit every year.

Government lifers and politicians are one of the same. You would be hard-pressed to have one without the other. Even at the state and local level, we see the same individuals scurrying about, all professing to have an idea that will improve the quality of life but almost always resulting in more development, traffic and needing more money collected to pay for it. Brad Little waited a long time to occupy the governor’s chair; Scott Bedke’s got his eye on it now. Our local politicians are all playing the equivalent of musical chairs to keep and maintain a seat at the table of governance.

Winston Churchill said it best. People get the type of government they deserve. They vote for it. With that said, I saw the prorated figures for squaring up the $32 trillion: usdebtclock.org.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls