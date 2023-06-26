Ignorance of the true Word of God is causing the world, which is now, headed towards Eternal Damnation. Man has failed miserably to do what God, the Creator, instructed the world to do. God’s simple instruction was for Man to spread the “The Word of God’ to all the nations in the world.

Now most humans are not aware that they are alive because God gave them life, when He gave them a spirit, and formed them while in the mother’s womb. Without that spirit, the fertilized egg would have been rejected by the mother’s body.

According to His Word, that precious spirit does not die, and when the mortal body dies, that spirit either goes to Heaven to be with God, or to Hell. Those sent to Hell will be tormented until the Great White Throne Judgment.

At the judgment, “anyone not found written in the Book of Life” will be “cast into the lake of fire and brimstone,” where the Devil, the beast and the false prophet will be also. Together, they will be tormented day and night forever and ever. That will be eternal damnation!

Just having the above knowledge of what God will do to foolish Man, and the Devil and the 1/3 of the angels who follow him is not enough to our present human population. Most of the population is following Man instead of their Creator. They cannot even follow God’s command, “TO TRUST IN GOD AND NOT IN MAN.”

God was right when he said that all have sin and fall short of the Glory of God. So, He sent his precious son, Jesus, to die on the cross to pay for the sins of the world. Seek God before it’s too late!

Manuel Ybarra, Jr.

Coalgate, Oklahoma