Regarding an editorial, “The most dangerous bill of Idaho’s legislative session,” (Times-News, March 5) by two leftist Idaho senators, James Ruchti (Pocatello) and Melissa Wintrow (Boise); they complain that Idaho’s legislature is supporting removing the initiative process from Idaho’s Constitution.

And that is a good thing. It is about time.

First, our founders never envisioned the initiative process, because our country was founded as a representative republic, where laws are hashed out in the legislative body. And the initiative process is not in our federal constitution. Secondly, the initiative process was placed in the Constitution by a vote of a very small Idaho populace in 1912. And today’s voters may well want to remove that process.

You see, folks, Democrats love the initiative process, because it helps them win legislation with a 50%, plus one advantage, instead of going through the senate/house and then to the governor’s desk.

One reason why California is a dark blue state, where homeless cities are everywhere, crime is rampant, pestilence abounds along with high costs and government malfeasance, is because of the 476 initiatives that have been on the ballot since 1980, (I’ve counted them all). Some might say there is not many initiatives in Idaho. However, the last one, the Medicaid expansion initiative a few years ago sponsored by the leftist group, Reclaim Idaho, has mushroomed into an overbearing cost to Idaho taxpayers.

Idaho’s Supreme Court tilts to the left, and that is why they rule in favor of Democrats, time and time again. It is no wonder why S.1110 was struck down.

If citizens can place a constitution law on the books, they darn well should be able to remove it also.

Daniel Murphy

Boise