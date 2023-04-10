I was cited recently for obstruction of an intersection by the Idaho State Police. Officer M. Hausauer, Badge 3771. He was very pleasant in explaining my violation. He even photographed the intersection where my vehicle had stopped in the pedestrian walkway.

No one likes to be stopped and cited for traffic infractions, but when you’re guilty, take ownership (citation) and learn from your mistakes. I feel terrible, but you won't see me stopped after the limit-line in the future.

I share this so that you can learn from my mistakes. Stop before the limit-line, not after or in the pedestrian walking area.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls