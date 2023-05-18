John Durham Report (Headlines): The absolute corruption of a Tyranny Government
Durham Report: Concluding that the FBI Had No Verified Intel When it Opened Crossfire Hurricane Investigation Into Trump by Mr. Obama
Durham Report: FBI Received Tip about Clinton Plan to ‘Vilify’ Trump By Tying Him to Putin, But Didn’t Investigate
Durham Report: FBI Should Never Have Begun ‘Russia Collusion’ Investigation
Durham Report: Plan by Hillary Clinton to Link Trump to Russia Was Briefed by John Brennan to Obama and Biden in August 2016!
Durham Report: Destroys any inkling of Trump-Russia Collusion – (Peter) Strzok Knew no one in Trump Camp Contacted Russia, Blows His Court Case Out of the Water
Durham Report: Leaves No Doubt the FBI Is A Mortal Threat To Democracy and the Constitution
Durham Report: Proves Deep State, Clinton Campaign Concocted Phony Trump-Russia Narrative
Durham Report: Finds the FBI Deliberately Ignored any facts to get Trump In Russian Collusion Hoax
Washington Post or New York Times will not Return Fake Pulitzer on their Russia HOAX
Durham Report: Identifies Bruce & Nellie Ohr Had Bigger Roles in Fake Dossier
FBI Admits Durham Report Is Right
Durham Report: Lays the basis for questioning the 2020 election results
Tom Fitton: Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax Was Made Up By Hillary to Keep Herself Out of Jail
The following people need to be indicted, impeached, in prison and loss of pension for their absolute corruption, high crimes, lies, election interference, censoring and spying on Americans:
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
John Brennan
Hillary Clinton
James Clapper
Loretta Lynch
Eric Holder
Adam Schiff
Nancy Pelosi
James B. Comey
Christopher Wray
Peter Strzok
Merrick Garland
FBI to be defunded
DOJ budget to be cut by 50% and no new building
All 51 not-so intelligence community members that signed the letter on the Russian election-hoax
Galen Kidd
Burley