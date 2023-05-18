John Durham Report (Headlines): The absolute corruption of a Tyranny Government

Durham Report: Concluding that the FBI Had No Verified Intel When it Opened Crossfire Hurricane Investigation Into Trump by Mr. Obama

Durham Report: FBI Received Tip about Clinton Plan to ‘Vilify’ Trump By Tying Him to Putin, But Didn’t Investigate

Durham Report: FBI Should Never Have Begun ‘Russia Collusion’ Investigation

Durham Report: Plan by Hillary Clinton to Link Trump to Russia Was Briefed by John Brennan to Obama and Biden in August 2016!

Durham Report: Destroys any inkling of Trump-Russia Collusion – (Peter) Strzok Knew no one in Trump Camp Contacted Russia, Blows His Court Case Out of the Water

Durham Report: Leaves No Doubt the FBI Is A Mortal Threat To Democracy and the Constitution

Durham Report: Proves Deep State, Clinton Campaign Concocted Phony Trump-Russia Narrative

Durham Report: Finds the FBI Deliberately Ignored any facts to get Trump In Russian Collusion Hoax

Washington Post or New York Times will not Return Fake Pulitzer on their Russia HOAX

Durham Report: Identifies Bruce & Nellie Ohr Had Bigger Roles in Fake Dossier

FBI Admits Durham Report Is Right

Durham Report: Lays the basis for questioning the 2020 election results

Tom Fitton: Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax Was Made Up By Hillary to Keep Herself Out of Jail

The following people need to be indicted, impeached, in prison and loss of pension for their absolute corruption, high crimes, lies, election interference, censoring and spying on Americans:

Barack Obama

Joe Biden

John Brennan

Hillary Clinton

James Clapper

Loretta Lynch

Eric Holder

Adam Schiff

Nancy Pelosi

James B. Comey

Christopher Wray

Peter Strzok

Merrick Garland

FBI to be defunded

DOJ budget to be cut by 50% and no new building

All 51 not-so intelligence community members that signed the letter on the Russian election-hoax

Galen Kidd

Burley