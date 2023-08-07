I have wish to thank the Times-News for publishing the recent featured articles on the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley — beginning with the first article written by editor, Steve Kiggins, entitled “A children’s museum would bring more magic to our valley” to the subsequent articles written by Bethany Bell and Paula Weeks and to final article by Bell, entitled “It’s not just nice, it’s necessary.”

These articles validate the value of a children’s museum in our community. Their events have served children, parents, teachers and community members as far away as Hagerman and Mountain Home to the west, Malta to the east, Ketchum to the north and Oakley and Hollister to the south. In addition to the communities of Jerome, Twin Falls, Kimberly and more.

What began as a “dream” of two stay-at-home mothers with young children has become a viable, vibrant asset to our communities through their outreach events as a museum without walls! Thousands of children in the Magic Valley and beyond have been impacted.

Thank you, Times-News, for bringing their efforts to the forefront. Thank you to the founders and their amazing board of directors who volunteer countless hours of their time and resources. Thank you, Twin Falls Urban Renewal and City Council, for assistance in establishing the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley.

Sharon Dowdle

Twin Falls