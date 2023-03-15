And we wonder how our values got so skewed. We can't afford to pay teachers, firefighters and police officers an adequate salary to live in the communities where they work, but we don't have any problem with athletes being paid tens of millions to play a game or actors being paid hundreds of millions to pretend to be other people. None of whom contribute a FRACTION of what these public servants do to society.
THANK GOD these Academy Award nominees are going to get to take advantage of $600,000 of vacations and cosmetics. They SO RICHLY deserve it considering all of the constant pressure, wondering how they are going to make rent, or keep the utilities on, or cover food, or … oh, wait a minute, that's just the rest of us?
Aaron Amos
Burley