On behalf of the congregation of the Twin Falls United Methodist Church, I would like to thank the community once again for their support of this winter’s Warm Up Twin Falls project.
With the help of those who dropped off items, or added them to the clothesline at the church, we were able to provide hats, scarves, and gloves for many of those who needed them this winter. We appreciate the help we get from the community to do this service!
Thank you again for your support.
Catherine Poppino
Twin Falls