At the end of my junior year high school wrestling season, our coach called a pre-workout talk to review everyone’s varsity letter status. When he got to me, he mentioned my three matches without noting I lost them all. He then emphasized my perfect attendance, and that I always made weight in case someone else didn’t. He then asked the team to decide if I earned my letter. Every hand went up in my favor.

That was a humbling moment. In an era before “participation trophies,” I knew that all I earned was a reward for showing up.

I wonder if Congress feels that way after finally raising the debt ceiling. As an American citizen, I’m thankful that both sides cleared the way for my Social Security checks. On second thought, I wonder if I should replace “thankful” with “relieved” in the previous sentence.

Idaho Sens. Crapo, Risch vote against Fiscal Responsibility Act Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voted Thursday night against the Fiscal Responsibility Act, citing the federal government's unsustainable spending. The bill still passed.

Look at it this way. Suppose you fall into a lake and almost drown, but are rescued by the person who pushed you in the water. While shaking yourself dry and gasping for breath, your impulse might be toward gratefulness to your tormentor — until you remember how you entered the water in the first place.

That’s how I feel about government leaders after the debt ceiling scare. Whether our governmental tormentor is named Biden or McCarthy depends on where you stand. I just want them to do their job without taking America to the brink. Then I’ll be truly thankful.

Jim Newton

Itasca, Illinois