Every day in class, I see most of my peers sneaking their phones and texting on media platforms like Instagram, but this doesn’t help their screen time. The average screen time a day for teenagers is around nine hours, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, so teenagers need to reduce their time on social media.

Mental health is a big issue when it comes to social media. Specific social media posts or other users telling others to “kill themselves” can cause poor mental health. Cyberbullying is real regarding being online, no matter the time of day.

I see so many edited posts online. With these edited posts come young teens comparing themselves to the people in the posts. Most of my peers’ personalities differ compared to their online persona. It doesn’t show the real side of a person and can do more harm than good. Scrolling through edited photos or videos becomes addictive, and a bad habit can be made.

Hasan Beyari, in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, said, “Some users may not have good enough videos because their equipment, such as cameras, is not as good as their friends’ devices. Moreover, watching videos on social media can be an addictive habit if left unchecked.”

Having the latest technology isn’t a need, but if a student has an older model, they may feel like they can’t be part of the group or friends with fellow students. If you have an older model, you’re outdated and poor but stuck up and rich if you have a newer model.

Teenagers need to spend less time on social media, but unideal expectations can bar that. Social media causes stereotypes to skyrocket and doesn’t help improve mental health with what is posted.

Madison Larson

Twin Falls