I worked at the USDA for 15 years at the National Meat Animal Research Center. Today, I live on my 140-year-old South Dakota farm and am appalled at what I read these days about animal fighting.

Dogfighting and cockfighting are barbaric practices, banned in South Dakota, Idaho, Nebraska and in every other state and also under federal law. Unfortunately, despite these comprehensive prohibitions, both practices remain widespread. I ask our U.S. senators and U.S. representatives to cosponsor the FIGHT Act to help reduce the presence of cockfighters in our state.

When we enforce our laws against animal fighting, we make our communities safer. Animal fighting is a violent crime bound up with other criminal conduct, including illegal gambling, illegal immigration, narcotics trafficking, and money laundering.

Cockfighting threatens to extend the duration and geographic range of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak. When it comes to virulent Newcastle Disease, 10 of the 15 outbreaks of this disease have been triggered by illegal movement of cockfighting birds. Failure to contain the spread of infectious zoonotic diseases could put the multi-billion-dollar poultry industry at risk.

The FIGHT Act would ban broadcasting dogfights and cockfights for the purposes of gambling in the U.S., ban the shipment of adult fighting birds through the U.S mails, and create a citizen suit provision to allow civil actions against known animal fighters.

This is a bipartisan bill backed by law enforcement, animal control agencies, agriculture groups, and the gaming industry. Animal fighting is a disgrace and danger, and it’s time to strengthen our laws to pull it up by the root.

Jim Keen

Director of Veterinary Sciences, Center for a Humane Economy

Mitchell, South Dakota