Stop book bans in Magic Valley

I’d wager that most people can go into a library and easily find at least 10 books with a character they can see themselves in. I can’t. I’d be lucky to find one without the help of a librarian.

This is because I identify as non-binary. I am no stranger to how this difference makes it hard to find media that I can relate to. From fourth grade to now, as I go into my senior year of high school, I have seemingly always gravitated to books featuring LGBTQ+ characters. It wasn’t the books that made me gay, but they definitely helped me realize that I could be LGBT and still be happy.

Yet there is a new group in the Magic Valley, “Magic Valley Parents 4 Safer Libraries,” advocating these books be banned because they are “harmful to children.” This couldn’t be farther from the case. It takes one look at mental health statistics to realize that LGBT people are hurting, and banning stories that show queer people living happy lives isn’t going to fix that. It will only entrench them in shame, isolation, and fear of what the future will hold for them.

I urge you to speak out against book bans, write to your librarians in support of books being “challenged,” sign petitions, and do whatever you can to speak out against book bans because these bans are really what’s hurting our children.

Scarlet Rulien

Twin Falls