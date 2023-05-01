Last month, $797.5 million was awarded to Dominion in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News. This payout represented an admittance of guilt to lying about a stolen presidential election, and Dominion’s role in this preposterous assertion.

If you followed the case, you would have seen quoted texts by Fox News’ anchors that revealed they knew they were spreading lies, but they continued to do this without remorse or retraction. Further, the documented evidence showed that people who worked for Dominion were subjected to “threats, violence and hate.”

It wasn’t just Fox News’ and Tucker Carlson’s quest to be extreme, outlandish and downright obnoxious that got them into trouble, it was their resolve to keep Trump in power at any cost, abandoning integrity and lying insistently to make it appear there was a stolen election. A cult was born, and the failure to subjugate to this fantasy — if you didn’t believe in the “Big Lie,” you were viewed as an enemy of the GOP.

A stolen election was propagated to rile up and divide our nation, with the end result being uncivility, lawlessness and violence. Capitulation happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol riot, the real attempt to steal the election.

To those in the GOP who have sacrificed integrity and respectability to stay in the cult of “Trumpism,” you don’t have to swallow the toxic pill of Trump. Get back to reality and decency, and consider another option. Chris Sununu comes to mind, someone who is reasonable and effective, not a loser like Trump.

How long can you believe in a fantasy, suggesting that Trump didn’t say what he said, didn’t mean what he meant and didn’t do what he did? At some point, you have to start believing that maybe you’ve been duped.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls